Pa. Prison Workers Sue Federal Government for COVID-19 Hazard Pay

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Several current and former Pennsylvania prison workers have sued the federal government, demanding hazard pay for being forced to regularly work with or near individuals infected with the COVID-19 virus without adequate personal protection equipment.

In an April 29 complaint filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, plaintiffs allege prisons present an especially hazardous environment for the spread of COVID-19, yet they were not compensated with the hazardous duty pay differential for exposure to virulent biologicals, as required by federal law.

Each plaintiff is a current or former correctional worker employed by the U.S. Department …