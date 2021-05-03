UPS Prevails in Former Employee’s Calif. Federal COVID-19 Lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO — A California federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing United Parcel Service Inc. of failing to protect its workers from the COVID-19 virus, ruling that the claims are barred by the exclusive remedy rule of California’s Workers’ Compensation Law.

In an April 29 order, Judge William Alsup of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California further held that the plaintiff cannot recoup money she spent to buy her own personal protection equipment because UPS is not required by law to provide such reimbursement.

Plaintiff Desdnie Hess worked for UPS as a local sort supervisor …