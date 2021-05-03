Proposed Class Action Alleges Security Flaw in Google’s COVID-19 ‘Contract-Tracing’ App
May 3, 2021
SAN JOSE, Calif. — A new proposed class action accuses Google LLC of allowing its COVID-19 “contact-tracing” app to expose Android users’ sensitive personal and medical information to third-parties, and of failing to inform the public of the alleged security flaw.
In an April 27 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, plaintiffs Jonathan Diaz and Lewis Bornmann contend that COVID-19 diagnoses can be linked to specific individuals, breaching their constitutional right to privacy, and that Google should be forced to remediate the security flaw.
Google co-created the Google-Apple Exposure Notification System (GAEN) …
