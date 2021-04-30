La. Dental Practices Lose Bid for COVID-19 Coverage

LAFAYETTE, La. — A Louisiana federal magistrate judge has dismissed a COVID-19 coverage action filed by two dental practices, ruling that they did not sustain “direct physical loss of or damage to property” because of government orders barring all non-essential dental procedures.

In an April 29 order, Magistrate Judge James D. Cain Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana rejected plaintiffs’ argument that coverage was triggered because they lost full use of their practices, explaining that the policy language does not support that notion.

Beginning in March 2020, Luke St. Pierre DDS and Dr. …