University of Pittsburgh Prevails in Federal COVID-19 Tuition Refund Action

PITTSBURGH — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing the University of Pittsburgh of improperly refusing to refund tuition and fees after it transitioned to online classes during the Spring 2020 semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ruling that the university never promised to provide in-person instruction.

In an April 27 order, Judge William S. Stickman IV of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania said the plaintiffs did not point to any specific contractual promise made by the university concerning in-person instruction, tuition, fees, or any other costs.

“It is well settled under Pennsylvania …