French Laundry Restaurant Owner Loses Battle in Federal Court for COVID-19 Coverage

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal magistrate judge has dismissed a COVID-19 insurance action filed by the owners of two Michelin-starred Napa, Calif. restaurants, ruling that the virus exclusion in the policy issued by Hartford Fire Insurance Co. defeats coverage.

On April 27, Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California joined most courts in ruling that because COVID-19 is the direct or indirect cause of plaintiffs’ losses, the virus exclusion applies.

Plaintiffs Thomas Keller Restaurant Group and Yountville Food Emporium own the Bouchon Bistro and The French Laundry. Plaintiffs were forced to …