Johnson & Johnson Asks for Delay in Distributing Petition Appeal $2.1 Billion Talc Verdict, Cites COVID-19 Challenges
April 26, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Letter
WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Counsel for Johnson & Johnson asked the United States Supreme Court for a delay in distribution of a petition and brief in opposition appealing a $2.1 billion judgment entered in favor of 22 talcum powder plaintiffs, citing COVID-19 “personal and logistical challenges.”
In an April 23 docket entry, the nation’s highest court granted the motion, one day after it was filed. According to the docket entry, distribution of the petition for a writ of certiorari will not take place until May 11.
In their request to delay, counsel for the defendant cited that court’s COVID-19 order, in …
