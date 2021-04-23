Ill. Federal Judge Remands Slot Machine Operator’s COVID-19 Coverage Action

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — An Illinois federal judge has remanded to state court a slot machine operator’s COVID-19 coverage action against The Hartford Fire Insurance Co. and an insurance agent, ruling that the nondiverse agent was not fraudulently joined to the case.

On April 14, Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois found the claim against the agent may not be untimely because the policy did not contain a virus exclusion; therefore, Lucky Lincoln Gaming LLC “could not be expected to learn the extent of coverage simply by reading the policy” …