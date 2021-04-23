N.J. Outpatient Clinic Seeks Stay of COVID-19 Coverage Action Pending 3rd Cir. Appeal

CAMDEN, N.J. — A Vineland, N.J., outpatient clinic has filed an unopposed motion to stay its COVID-19 coverage action against Sentinel Insurance Company Ltd. pending the 3rd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals’ resolution of a consolidated appeal involving 14 similar business interruption cases arising from the pandemic.

In a March 21 brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, Ambulatory Care Center PA explains that the appeal presents the same questions as those in Sentinel’s motion for judgment on the pleadings, including application of the policies’ virus exclusions and the interpretation of “physical loss,” as …