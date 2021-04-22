Breach of Contract Claim Dismissed in Penn COVID-19 Tuition Refund Action

PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania federal judge has dismissed a breach of contract claim against the University of Pennsylvania in a COVID-19 tuition refund action, ruling that the university never promised students in writing that it would provide in-person instruction.

However, in the April 20 order, Judge Timothy J. Savage of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania found the plaintiffs have sufficiently alleged that Penn breached its contract to provide certain services for which the students paid more than $3,000 in fees.

Penn undergraduate students Asha Smith and Emma Nedley allege the university breached its promise of …