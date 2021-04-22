Fla. Appeals Court Allows Commercial Landlord’s COVID-19 Coverage Action to Proceed

MIAMI — A Florida appellate court has allowed a commercial landlord’s beach of good faith and fair dealing claim to proceed against National Fire & Marine Insurance Co. and Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s London in a COVID-19 coverage action, ruling that a trial court did not err in refusing to dismiss the claim.

In an April 21 opinion, the Florida Court of Appeal, 3rd District, held that denying the insurers’ petition for certiorari will not cause them to be irreparably harmed because their alleged injury “can be remedied on direct appeal.”

Infinity sought coverage from National Fire and Lloyd’s …