Victoria’s Secret Accused of Failing to Pay Hourly Employees for COVID-19 Screenings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Victoria’s Secret worker has filed a proposed class action against the retailer, accusing it of refusing to pay hourly employees for mandatory COVID-screenings, despite requiring that they arrive early for their shifts.

In an April 15 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California, Monique Tirado says Victoria’s Secret Stores LLC and L Brands Inc. implemented an illegal policy requiring its non-exempt workers to undergo a COVID-19 screening each shift without pay.

“Throughout the relevant time period, Plaintiff and similarly situated workers have been denied payment for all hours worked and …