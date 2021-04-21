Dental Offices’ COVID-19 Coverage Action Remains in N.Y. Federal Court

NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has refused to remand a COVID-19 coverage action filed by two dental offices against Sentinel Insurance Co. and its parent company The Hartford Financial Services Group, finding removal of the action was timely and the jurisdictional threshold of $75,000 has been met.

In an April 15 order, Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York found defendants submitted uncontroverted evidence that the dental offices’ losses exceed $300,000, and that their filing of the notice of the removal one day after the deadline had …