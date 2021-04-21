COVID-19 LITIGATION REPORT

Dental Offices’ COVID-19 Coverage Action Remains in N.Y. Federal Court


April 21, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has refused to remand a COVID-19 coverage action filed by two dental offices against Sentinel Insurance Co. and its parent company The Hartford Financial Services Group, finding removal of the action was timely and the jurisdictional threshold of $75,000 has been met.

In an April 15 order, Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York found defendants submitted uncontroverted evidence that the dental offices’ losses exceed $300,000, and that their filing of the notice of the removal one day after the deadline had …


