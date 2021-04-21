Ticket Seller Sued for Refusing to Offer Full Refund for 2021 Summer Olympics

CAMDEN, N.J. — A New Jersey company has been accused of wrongly refusing to provide full refunds for tickets to the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo despite an announcement by the Japanese Olympic Committee that no international spectators will be allowed to attend.

According to an April 16 class action complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, Jet Set Sports LLC d/b/a CoSport has only offered ticket buyers a 75 percent refund if they agree to hold the company harmless for retaining the remainder of their refund.

“This conduct not only constitutes a breach …