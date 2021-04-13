N.Y. Hospital System Says COVID-19 Losses Covered Under Time Element, Communicable Disease Provisions

NEW YORK — New York’s largest hospital system has moved for partial summary judgment in its COVID-19 insurance action against Lexington Insurance Co. and Interstate Fire & Casualty Co., arguing that its losses are covered under the policy’s Time Element provision.

In an April 9 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Northwell Health Inc. further contends that the policies contamination exclusions do not apply losses it sustained when all elective procedures and ambulatory physician practices were suspended by government order, and costs it incurred when it renovated its hospitals to accommodate COVID-19 …