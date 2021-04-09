N.J. Boardwalk Attraction Co.’s COVID-19 Action to Remain in Federal Court

TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has refused to remand a COVID-19 coverage action filed by the owner of various Seaside Heights, N.J., boardwalk and amusement attractions, ruling that the dispute does not “implicate important issues of state public policy in an unsettled area of state law.”

In an April 8 order, Judge Freda Wolfson of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey found that resolution of the action, filed by Casino Beach Pier LLC, “involves a straightforward interpretation of the policies’ language,” i.e., what constitutes a “direct physical loss or damage” in the …