Fordham Cannot Shake COVID-19 Fee Reimbursement Action

NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has allowed a Fordham University student to file a second amended complaint alleging that the university wrongly refused to refund certain non-tuition fees after shutting down its campus in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, in the April 6 order, Judge Kimba Wood of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York found the plaintiff failed to adequately allege that the university promised in writing to provide only in-person instruction. The judge also ruled that the unjust enrichment claim is duplicative of the claim for breach of …