Helicopter Services Co. Sues Zurich American for Coverage of COVID-19 Losses

LAFAYETTE, La. — A helicopter services company has sued Zurich American Insurance Co. for coverage of losses it sustained when it was forced to curtail operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, alleging that it sustained “direct physical loss of or damage” to its covered property.

In an April 2 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, PHI Group Inc. asserts that the presence of COVID-19 at its properties physically altered those properties, triggering coverage under the policy’s provisions for Time Element and Property Damage provisions.

PHI is one of the world’s leading helicopter service …