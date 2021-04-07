S.C. Marriott Owner Sues Insurance Broker for Failing to Procure COVID-19 Coverage
April 7, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Complaint
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The owner of a South Carolina Marriott has sued its insurance broker in federal court, accusing it of negligently failing to properly secure coverage for its COVID-19-related economic losses.
In an April 2 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina, SMR Hospitality III d/b/a Spartanburg Marriott alleges Provost Associates LLC did not properly negotiate the communicable disease and other available coverage in the 2020 policy, which resulted in nearly $1 million less communicable disease coverage at a higher premium cost.
According to the complaint, plaintiff’s 2019 policy provided communicable …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Paraquat Herbicide Litigation
May 10, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Texas Power Outage Litigation
April 20, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series