S.C. Marriott Owner Sues Insurance Broker for Failing to Procure COVID-19 Coverage

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The owner of a South Carolina Marriott has sued its insurance broker in federal court, accusing it of negligently failing to properly secure coverage for its COVID-19-related economic losses.

In an April 2 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina, SMR Hospitality III d/b/a Spartanburg Marriott alleges Provost Associates LLC did not properly negotiate the communicable disease and other available coverage in the 2020 policy, which resulted in nearly $1 million less communicable disease coverage at a higher premium cost.

According to the complaint, plaintiff’s 2019 policy provided communicable …