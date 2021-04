Chicago Food Court Vendor Loses Bid for COVID-19 Coverage

CHICAGO — A federal judge has granted Twin City Fire Insurance Co.’s motion to dismiss a COVID-19 coverage action brought by a Chicago food court vendor, finding the policy’s Virus Exclusion applies to the claimed losses.

In a March 31 order, Judge Gary Feinerman of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois further held that Firenze Ventures LLC d/b/a Firenze-Italian Street Food did not sustain “direct physical loss or direct physical damage” to its property.

“Firenze does not allege that the COVID-19 virus was physically present at its deli, the only premises identified in the policy’s declarations,” …