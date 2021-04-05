Baylor University Prevails in COVID-19 Tuition Reimbursement Lawsuit

WACO, Texas — A Texas federal judge has dismissed a COVID-19 tuition reimbursement action against Baylor University, adopting a magistrate judge’s finding that there was no implied contract between the university and the plaintiff promising in-person instruction.

On April 1, Judge Alan Albright of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas agreed that the financial responsibility agreement (FRA) between Baylor and the plaintiff included a merger clause, which “expressly contemplates that any number of ‘Jumanjian’ phenomena may require Baylor to alter its anticipated methods in order to continue providing ‘educational services,’ and so Baylor will not be …