COVID-19 LITIGATION REPORT

OSHA Prevails in Pa. Meatpackers’ COVID-19 Safety Lawsuit


April 5, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


HARRISBURG — A Pennsylvania federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against the Occupational Safety and Health Administration by group of meatpacking plant employees who accused the agency of failing to enforce COVID-19 protocols at Maid-Rite Specialty Foods LLC’s Dunmore, Pa., plant.

In a March 30 order, Judge Malachy E. Mannion of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania ruled that because OSHA has determined that there is no imminent danger at the plant, he cannot grant the workers the relief they seek under a provision of the 1970 Occupational Safety and Health Act.

The judge explained …


