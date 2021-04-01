Calif. Federal Judge Dismisses COVID-19 Ski Pass MDL with Leave to Amend
April 1, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Motion to Dismiss
- Opposition
- Order
SAN FRANCISCO — A California federal judge has dismissed without prejudice multidistrict litigation demanding reimbursement from United Specialty Insurance Co. for season ski passes that were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a March 30 order, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California rejected consumers’ argument that Vail Corp.’s decision to shut down its ski slopes constituted a “quarantine” as defined by the policies. However, the judge allowed plaintiffs to file an amended complaint.
The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation created the federal docket for seven pending actions and future lawsuits …
FIRM NAMES
- Duane Morris
- Miller Schirger
- Stueve Siegel Hanson LLP
