COVID-19 Ticket Refund Action Proceeds Against Southwest Airlines in Pa.

PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania federal judge has refused to dismiss a COVID-19 ticket refund action against Southwest Airlines Co., ruling that the contracts between the airline and its passengers are not clear as to whether it has the discretion to deny refunds for canceled or changed flights.

In a March 29 order, Judge John Gallagher of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania further ruled that it has jurisdiction over the plaintiffs’ claims, because Southwest failed to prove that they agreed to a class action waiver on its website.

In February 2020, Adrian Bombin booked a flight …