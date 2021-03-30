Judge Tosses Salon Owner’s Claims Against Broker in COVID-19 Coverage Case

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A California judge has dismissed a hair salon owner’s claims against Arthur G. Gallagher Co. in a COVID-19 insurance action, finding the complaint contains no allegations that the insurance broker misrepresented the scope of coverage provided by the policy.

In a March 25 order, Judge Randall S. Stamen of the Riverside Superior Court found VStyles Inc., which operates several California hair salons, also failed to allege that Gallagher was obligated to warn policyholders of unforeseen risks such as the COVID-19 pandemic, “the likes of which has not been seen in over 100 years.”

“Gallagher’s alleged representation that …