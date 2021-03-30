COVID-19 LITIGATION REPORT

U.S. Supreme Court Refuses to Weigh in on ‘Direct Physical Loss’ Debate


March 30, 2021



WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to weigh in on the heavily contested issue of whether the phrase “direct physical loss” in all-risk insurance policies encompasses construction dust and debris damage.

On March 29, the high court denied a petition for certiorari filed by Mama Jo’s Inc. d/b/a Berries, in which the Miami restaurant owner argued that certain issues presented in the case “overlap with the recent proliferation of COVID-19 insurance cases across the country.”

Mama Jo’s Inc. d/b/a Berries was required to perform extensive cleaning in its restaurant to mitigate dust and debris from a nearby …

FIRM NAMES
  • Alvarez Feltman Da Silva & Costa

Subscribe Now Free Trial



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Baby Food Litigation

April 08, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Texas Power Outage Litigation

April 20, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS