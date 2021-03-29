GEICO Accused of Overcharging Calif. Drivers During Pandemic

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A California woman has filed a proposed class action in which she accuses GEICO Casualty Co. of failing to provide adequate premium refunds to its auto insurance policyholders in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic when fewer cars were on the road.

In a March 25 complaint filed in the Northern District of California, Jessica Day says the reduction in driving caused a dramatic drop in the number of accident claims submitted to GEICO, yet the insurer offered “grossly inadequate” premium refunds to secure “an unearned and unfair windfall.”

“According to its parent company, Berkshire …