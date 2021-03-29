Calif. City Moves to Dismiss Grocers’ ‘Hero Pay’ Ordinance Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES — A California city has asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit in which the state Grocers’ Association is challenging a “Hero Pay” ordinance, which requires payment of an additional $4 an hour to supermarket workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a March 24 motion to dismiss filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California says the ordinance is not preempted by the National Labor Relations Act and is not unconstitutional.

On Jan. 19, the City of Long Beach passed the “Premium Pay for Grocery Workers Ordinance,” which requires employers to pay a …