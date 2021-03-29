COVID-19 LITIGATION REPORT

Minor League Baseball Team Loses Battle for COVID-19 Coverage


March 29, 2021


NEWARK, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has dismissed a COVID-19 coverage action filed by the owner of a Michigan minor league baseball team, ruling that its losses are not insured because they do not arise from a “covered peril.”

In a March 26 order, Judge Susan D. Wigenton of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey agreed with Federal Insurance Co. that Whitecaps Professional Baseball Corporation has not sustained “physical loss of or damage” to its properties.

In early 2020, governors across the country, including Michigan’s governor, issued emergency orders to prevent the spread of …


