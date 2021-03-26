Society Seeks to Appeal MDL Judge’s Refusal to Dismiss COVID-19 Insurance Lawsuits

CHICAGO — Society Insurance Co, has asked an Illinois federal judge for permission to immediately appeal his refusal to dismiss claims filed by several restaurants, bars and theatres demanding coverage for COVID-19 business interruption losses.

In a March 23 motion for certification of interlocutory appeal filed before Judge Edmond E. Chang of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Society argues that the question of whether “direct physical loss of covered property” includes a loss of use of property “is a pressing legal question that needs appellate resolution.”

“To date, businesses in the United States have …