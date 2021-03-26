Pa. Dental Practice Awarded Summary Judgment in COVID-19 Coverage Action
March 26, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A Pennsylvania judge has awarded a dental practice summary judgment in a COVID-19 business interruption coverage action, finding he has suffered a direct physical loss of insured property, triggering coverage under his policy issued by Valley Forge Insurance Co.
In a March 22 order, Judge Christine Ward of the Allegheny County (Pa.) Court of Common Pleas agreed with Timothy Ungarean DMD d/b/a Smile Savers Dentistry PC that the government orders limiting the practice to performing only emergency procedures, and the virus itself, resulted in insurable losses.
Beginning in March 2020, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf issued a series …
FIRM NAMES
- Haggerty Goldberg Schleifer & Kupersmith
- Jack Goodrich & Associates
- Kohn Swift
- Schmit Kramer
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Texas Power Outage Litigation
April 20, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Baby Food Litigation
April 08, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series