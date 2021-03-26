Pa. Dental Practice Awarded Summary Judgment in COVID-19 Coverage Action

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A Pennsylvania judge has awarded a dental practice summary judgment in a COVID-19 business interruption coverage action, finding he has suffered a direct physical loss of insured property, triggering coverage under his policy issued by Valley Forge Insurance Co.

In a March 22 order, Judge Christine Ward of the Allegheny County (Pa.) Court of Common Pleas agreed with Timothy Ungarean DMD d/b/a Smile Savers Dentistry PC that the government orders limiting the practice to performing only emergency procedures, and the virus itself, resulted in insurable losses.

Beginning in March 2020, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf issued a series …