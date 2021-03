D.C. Federal Judge Dismisses Tuition Reimbursement Action Against University

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A District of Columbia federal judge has dismissed a COVID-19 tuition reimbursement action against The George Washington University, finding the college did not make a contractual promise to provide in-person instruction.

In a March 24 order, Judge Richard Leon of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia found that while GW’s documents reference on-campus experiences and distinguish between on-campus and online instruction, plaintiffs failed to identify language amounting to a promise for in-person instruction.

“Materials touting the vitality of the campus experience certainly create an expectancy for on-campus education, but do not definitively promise …