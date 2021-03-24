Walmart Accused of Stiffing Employees for COVID-19 Screening Pay

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two Walmart employees have filed another proposed class action accusing the retail giant of refusing to pay employees for mandatory COVID-screenings, despite requiring that they arrive at least 30 minutes early for their shifts.

In a March 33 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, Kathy Arrison and Tristan Smith say Walmart “implemented an illegal policy requiring its non-exempt workers to undergo a COVID-19 screening each shift without pay.”

“Walmart was aware or should have been aware that it was receiving the benefit of this unpaid work at the time the work …