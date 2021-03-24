COVID-19 LITIGATION REPORT

Ohio Bridal Shop Loses Bid for COVID-19 Coverage


March 24, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


CLEVELAND — An Ohio federal judge has granted Owners Insurance Co.’s motion to dismiss a bridal shop’s COVID-19 coverage action, ruling that there was no “direct physical loss of or damage to” property as required by the policy.

In a March 23 order, Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio joined the majority of courts in concluding that government closure orders issued in response to the pandemic do not cause tangible harm to property.

The judge concluded that “direct physical loss” means that there was complete tangible, material destruction or deprivation …


