Fla. Federal Judge Refuses to Dismiss Class Allegations in Tuition Reimbursement Case

MIAMI — A Florida federal judge has refused to dismiss class action allegations in a lawsuit accusing Lynn University of improperly refusing to refund a portion of tuition and fees after it transitioned to remote classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a March 23 order, Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz II of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida said “the extreme remedy of dismissing Plaintiff’s class allegations are not warranted” because “this is not a ‘rare’ case where it is clear from the pleadings that a class action cannot be maintained.”

“Plaintiff has pleaded sufficient facts …