Caesars Entertainment Sues Insurers for Coverage of COVID-19 Losses

LAS VEGAS — Caesars Entertainment Inc. has sued more than 36 insurers in Nevada state court for coverage of COVID-19-related losses, arguing that it has sustained “physical loss and/or damage to property that was adversely altered by SARS-CoV-2 and/or COVID-19 or that was rendered unreasonably dangerous and/or unfit for its intended purpose.”

In a March 22 complaint filed in the Clark County, Nev., District Court, Caesars further contends that it has incurred “substantial business interruption losses due to partial or complete closures and government-ordered suspensions of business activities due to the actual and/or the threatened presence of the virus; …