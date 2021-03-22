Judge Says Mich. Winery Suffered No ‘Physical Loss or Damage’ During Pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan federal judge has dismissed a winery’s COVID-19 coverage action against The Cincinnati Insurance Co., finding it did not sustain “direct physical loss to property,” as required by the policy.

In a March 19 order, Judge Hala Jarbou of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan held that St. Julian Wine Company Inc. failed to allege that the virus physically altered the structure of its property or caused tangible damage.

In an April 30 class action complaint, St. Julian said it suffered considerable losses after it was forced to close its …