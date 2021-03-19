Travelers Prevails in Pa. Hospital’s COVID-19 Coverage Action

PITTSBURGH — A Pennsylvania federal judge has awarded Travelers Property Casualty Company of America judgment on the pleadings in a hospital’s COVID-19 coverage action, ruling there was no “direct physical loss of or damage to” the insured premises, as required by the policy.

In a March 18 order, Judge Kim R. Gibson of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania further found the hospital's losses fall within the policy's Virus Exclusion.

Plaintiff Windber Hospital operates three medical facilities under the name Chan Soon Schiong Medical Center in the Pennsylvania cities of Windber, Johnstown and Portage. Windber alleges …