COVID-19 Tuition Refund Action Against NYU Dismissed With Leave to Amend

NEW YORK — A federal judge has dismissed a tuition refund action against New York University, ruling that the plaintiff’s breach of contract claims fail because the college continued to provide online instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, in the March 17 order, Judge George B. Daniels of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York allowed plaintiff Daniel Zagoria to amend his complaint.

Zagoria is a graduate student enrolled in NYU’s Schack Institute of Real Estate. During the 2019-2020 academic year, NYU provided higher education to more than 50,000 students. On March 16, 2020, the university …