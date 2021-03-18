Atlanta Restaurant Management Group Loses Battle for COVID-19 Coverage

ATLANTA — An Atlanta restaurant management group has lost its battle with Zurich American Insurance Co. for COVID-19 business interruption coverage, after a federal judge ruled that it failed show “direct physical loss of or damage to” covered property, as required by the policy.

On March 16, Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia explained that while “some courts have found physical loss even without tangible destruction, the line of cases requiring tangible injury to property is more persuasive.”

Restaurant Management Group LLC operates several Atlanta restaurants, including Einstein’s, Joe’s …