COVID-19 LITIGATION REPORT

N.J. Restaurant, Hotel Owners Lose Bid for COVID-19 Business Interruption Coverage


March 18, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


CAMDEN, N.J. — The owners of 120 restaurant and hotel franchises are not entitled to coverage for $40 million in claimed losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and related government stay-at-home orders, a New Jersey federal judge has ruled.

In a March 17 letter opinion, Judge Susan Wigenton the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey held that The Briad Group and various affiliates did not sustain “direct physical loss of or damage to property” as required by the policy issued by American Guaranty & Liability Insurance Co.

Briad owns three major divisions: quick service, which operates …


Subscribe Now Free Trial



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Baby Food Litigation

April 08, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Texas Power Outage Litigation

April 20, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS