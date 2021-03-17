Planet Hollywood Chain Sues Zurich for COVID-19 Business Interruption Coverage

TAMPA, Fla. — The owner of the Planet Hollywood restaurant chain has sued Zurich American Insurance Co. in Florida federal court for coverage of business interruption losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and related government closure orders.

In a March 12 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Planet Hollywood International Inc. n/k/a PB Restaurants LLC says it has suffered a direct physical loss under the plain and ordinary meaning of the terms “direct physical loss” due to loss of use of its physical property.

Plaintiff further contends that the policy’s Contamination Exclusion does …