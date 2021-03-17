COVID-19 LITIGATION REPORT

Indiana Theatre Loses Bid for COVID-19 Business Interruption Coverage


March 17, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana federal judge has dismissed a COVID-19 coverage action filed by the state’s largest professional nonprofit theatre, ruling that it did not sustain “direct physical loss or damage” to its property, as required by the policy issued by Cincinnati Insurance Co.

On March 12, Judge Heather Welch of the Marion County (Ind.) Superior Court held that Indiana Repertory Theatre Inc. failed to present evidence that its theatre was rendered uninhabitable or useless by government stay-at-home orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

IRT presents live performances September through May and rents its facilities for other …

FIRM NAMES
  • Plews Shadley Racher & Braun

Subscribe Now Free Trial



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Baby Food Litigation

April 08, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Texas Power Outage Litigation

April 20, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS