Seattle Space Needle Sues Insurer for COVID-19 Business Interruption Coverage

SEATTLE — Seattle tourist attraction Space Needle LLC has sued North American Elite Insurance Co. in federal court for coverage of business interruption losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and related government stay-at-home orders.

In a March 12 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, Space Needle argues it has sustained “direct physical loss and damage” due to COVID-19 contamination and the orders, triggering coverage under its policy.

According to the complaint, the Space Needle “is often identified as one of the top places for tourists to visit while in Seattle,” and a significant …