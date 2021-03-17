COVID-19 LITIGATION REPORT

Seattle Space Needle Sues Insurer for COVID-19 Business Interruption Coverage


March 17, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Complaint


SEATTLE — Seattle tourist attraction Space Needle LLC has sued North American Elite Insurance Co. in federal court for coverage of business interruption losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and related government stay-at-home orders.

In a March 12 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, Space Needle argues it has sustained “direct physical loss and damage” due to COVID-19 contamination and the orders, triggering coverage under its policy.

According to the complaint, the Space Needle “is often identified as one of the top places for tourists to visit while in Seattle,” and a significant …

FIRM NAMES
  • Foster Garvey PC

Subscribe Now Free Trial



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Texas Power Outage Litigation

April 20, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Baby Food Litigation

April 08, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS