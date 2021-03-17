Minneapolis Flower Shop Not Entitled to COVID-19 Coverage, Federal Judge Rules

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota federal judge has dismissed a flower shop owner’s COVID-19 insurance action against Florists’ Mutual Insurance Co., ruling that coverage under the policy was not triggered because the virus did not contaminate the insured property.

In a March 16 order, Judge Michael Davis added that even if the complaint had alleged such contamination, “the virus can easily be eliminated with routine cleaning procedures,” therefore there was no “direct physical loss” of property.

“The majority of courts in other jurisdictions have found that the loss of use of property because of government closure orders because of COVID-19 does …