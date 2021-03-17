COVID-19 LITIGATION REPORT

Lakers, Eagles Pro Sports Teams Sue Insurers for COVID-19 Coverage


March 17, 2021


LOS ANGELES, PHILADELPHIA — Two more professional sports teams have sued their insurers for coverage of millions of dollars in COVID-19-related losses, arguing that they sustained “physical loss and damage” to covered property, satisfying their policies’ requirements.

In complaints filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California and the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas, the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team and the Philadelphia Eagles football organization say the COVID-19 virus has physically affected their venues, requiring extensive alterations and new protocols for disinfection and infectious disease prevention.

