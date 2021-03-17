N.J. Federal Judge Refuses to Dismiss Chiropractor's COVID-19 Coverage Action

TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has refused to dismiss a chiropractic office’s COVID-19 coverage class action, rejecting as premature Sentinel Insurance Company Ltd.’s argument that the court lacks specific jurisdiction over the nonresident class members.

In a March 15 order, Judge John Michael Vazquez of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey further ruled that plaintiffs have standing to bring breach of contract claims that arise under the laws of different states, noting that “putative class members need not establish Article III standing.”

Back2Health is a New Jersey chiropractic, physical therapy and rehabilitation center …