Midwestern Colleges Sue Insurers for Coverage of COVID-19 Losses

CINCINNATI — Four midwestern universities have sued a group of insurers in Ohio federal court for coverage of financial losses they say they incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a March 10 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Denison University, Kenyon College, Ohio Wesleyan University and The College of Wooster contend that their policies expressly include “communicable disease” coverage and insure against property damage losses and time element and/or business interruption losses.

Named as defendants are Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s London, GuideOne National Insurance Co., Colony Insurance Co., Ace American …