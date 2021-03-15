Insurers Urge 9th Cir. to Uphold Dismissal of Baseball Teams’ COVID-19 Coverage Action

PHOENIX — The insurers for several minor league baseball teams are urging the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to uphold dismissal of the teams’ COVID-19 business interruption coverage action, arguing that the losses fall under the policies’ virus exclusion.

In a March 10 brief, National Casualty Co., Scottsdale Indemnity Co. and Scottsdale Insurance Co. maintain that the virus exclusion is “clear and unambiguous” and that other federal courts have dismissed COVID-19 business interruption coverage claims based upon virus exclusions identical to those in the policies at issue.

The teams sued the insurers on July 2 in the U.S. District …