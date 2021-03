Amazon Settles Lawsuit Accusing it of Firing Employee for Reporting COVID-19 Safety Violations

TRENTON, N.J. — Amazon.com Inc. has settled a lawsuit filed by a former employee who says he was fired for reporting a manager’s breach of state- and company-required COVID-19 safety protocols, according to a court filing.

The parties entered into a stipulation of dismissal with prejudice, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on March 9.

According to the Oct. 12 complaint, David Bailey was employed as a “learning ambassador” at Amazon’s Bellmawr, N.J., facility, where he “assisted floor managers, trained new associates, ensured that existing associates maintained quality standards, and enforced Amazon …